In a bid to avoid a flood-like situation next year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 26 asked the Water Resources Department to fortify the embankments with qualitative works.

The Assam Chief Minister directed the department during a meeting that was held under his chairmanship with the said department.

During the meeting, Sarma also reviewed all 41 major and minor breaches on embankments.

''To reduce the sufferings of people caused by floods, we’re directing our efforts towards reducing the impact of floods, especially those caused by a breach of embankments. Chaired a meeting with Water Resources Dept to review all 41 major and minor breaches on embankments,'' he said.

In addition to this, he also issued a directive to prepare an estimate-wise list of works to help to execute the agency plug the breaches and adopt extra-fortification measures.

After being hit by two devastating floods in the state, as many as 16 revenue circles in nine districts were under the grip of the flood, the bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated on October 15.

As per the report, nine districts were affected- Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, and South Salmara.

On the other hand, 16 revenue circles were impacted with the highest number in Dhubri, Nagaon, and Golaghat registering 3 circles while Dhubri recorded the highest number of villages affected which stands at 97 followed by Majuli (31) and Dhemaji (32) and Golaghat (28) respectively.

A total of around 24,605 domestic animals were affected by floods in Dhemaji, Darrang, and Lakhimpur districts.