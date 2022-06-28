Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Ranjeet Kumar Das today visited the Assam’s Patacharkuchi, Bajali district to understand the current flood situation and damage caused by the over flowing of kaldia river. They interacted with the people and assures them all possible assistance.

Visited Kuwara at Patacharkuchi, Bajali to understand the current flood situation and damage caused by overflowing of Kaldia river along with my Cabinet colleague Shri @RanjeetkrDass.



Also interacted with the affected people and assured them of all possible assistance. pic.twitter.com/bbRJs9Du8r — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 28, 2022

CM Sarma will also be visiting the Barpeta satra today.

According to the latest flood report, Flooding has affected a total of 61 Revenue Circles and 2,254 villages. A total of 21,52,415 people were affected, with1,91,194 of them taking shelter in 583 relief camps. Through 177 relief distribution centers/points that were temporarily formed, relief goods were delivered to other affected populations who were not seeking shelter in relief camps.

Till now 22 districts are being affected, they are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

So far 69,194 numbers of people have been safely evacuated by the above forces/ agencies. Total cumulative 134 numbers of people have lost their life due to flood and landslide in this season.

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin this morning (28.06.2022; 8.00 AM) rivers namely Kopili (at Dharamtul, Nagaon); Brahmaputra (at Neamatighat, Jorhat); Beki (at Road Bridge, Barpeta) are flowing above danger level. Barak (at BP Ghat, Karimganj, at AP Ghat , Cachar) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are flowing above danger level.

Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides starting from June 13.