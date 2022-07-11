While on an official visit to Hojai today, Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma was flanked by a specially-abled girl who narrated her ordeal to the Chief Minister.

Unaware of the glaring media lenses, the girl couldn’t stop but recount the bad times her family has been facing as they remain deprived of all government schemes allocated for the specially-abled people.

Touched by the woes of the girl, Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma assured her that the officials will look into her case and will immediately dispatch her Orunodoi cheque by tomorrow.

‘’You need not worry about the money. I promise you that you will get your cheque tomorrow. Whatever problems you are facing kindly inform the same to the district officials,’’ said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On being questioned whether her father acquired the cheque under the Orunodoi scheme, the girl replied that none in her family has obtained any kind of government assistance available for the available for the specially abled.

CM Sarma while directing the officials said that the girl should receive her part of the benefits she is entitled too and that no delay should be made in her case.

Walking along with the girl, CM Sarma asked her whether she knows his name. At this the girl replies that she has forgotten his name but remembers his face as he has appeared on TV many times.

It maybe mentioned here that the state government of Assam has taken several initiatives for the empowerment of specially-abled people as they are an important component of the state’s human resources.