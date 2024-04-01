Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pledged swift action and support following a devastating hailstorm that wreaked havoc across several parts of the state leaving a trail of destruction and despair in its wake.



In a recent tweet, Chief Minister Sarma disclosed that he had received a call from Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, expressing concern over the aftermath of the heavy rains and winds that struck parts of Assam on March 31. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the assurance of full support and assistance for relief and rehabilitation on behalf of the Government of India.



Earlier, the hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall pounded various areas of Bongaigaon district catching residents off guard and plunging them into a state of chaos and distress. The village of Talguri witnessed a particularly startling event as a hailstone, weighing approximately 250 grams, plummeted from the sky adding to the bewildering nature of the calamity.



Reports indicate that the force of the hailstorm was so severe that tin sheets from the roofs of houses in Boitamari were violently torn away, leaving many families vulnerable to nature's fury. The Talguri area of Boitamari bore the brunt of the onslaught, with extensive damage reported, exacerbating the plight of affected residents.



Speaking to the media, a local resident recounted the harrowing ordeal, stating, "Last night around 8 pm, not only our village but the entire region fell prey to severe hailstorm. We were unaware of how people were facing the brunt or what their condition was at the moment. We even went out and saw several houses damaged. The storm wreaked havoc on the houses and also the school. If the government can help renovate the damaged school, which is like a temple, and assist in repairing the houses affected by the fury, then we would be extremely grateful, as the village's condition is terrible."