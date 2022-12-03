Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 3 assured Tripura Chief Minister, Dr Manik Saha, to solve the problems of areca nut growers that the farmers in the state were facing while transporting the areca nuts through Assam for the ban.

Sources from Tripura Chief Minister’s office said that because of the concerted efforts of Chief Minister Dr Sahar, the transportation issue of areca nut farmers has been solved, and from now on, the areca nut farmers of the state can supply their products normally as before.

For the past few days, areca nut farmers in various parts of Tripura especially in the Jampui hills were facing problems in supplying the areca nuts to the neighboring state of Assam.

The problem mainly arises from the illegal entry of areca nuts into Assam from Myanmar.

Vehicles carrying areca nuts from Tripura were not allowed to enter Assam despite having valid documents.

Aware of this, the Tripura Chief Minister raised the issue with Union Home Ministers Amit Shah and Sarma at various times and requested them to resolve the issue.

Realizing the importance of the matter, Chief Minister Dr Saha also spoke to the Chief Minister of Assam on Saturday and the Chief Minister of Assam has assured of an immediate solution.

Areca nut farmers from various areas including Jampui Hills were looking for a solution to the problem.