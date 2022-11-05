Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the closing day of the 3-day Rising Sun Water Festival in Umiam lake, Meghalaya on November 5.

Notably, the 3-day maiden water festival has been held under the aegis of the Indian Army's Kolkata-based Headquarters Eastern Command.

The opening ceremony of the Rising Sun Water Fest-2022 was held on November 4 and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was the chief guest on this occasion.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Meghalaya CM wrote, "Inaugurated the Rising Sun Water Fest 2022 as part of @kheloindia organised by @adgpi & the Govt. of Meghalaya at Umiam Sports Complex. Great to see the boating regatta on the scenic Umiam Lake with participants from elite clubs from all over the country."

Inaugurated the Rising Sun Water Fest 2022 as part of @kheloindia organised by @adgpi & the Govt. of Meghalaya at Umiam Sports Complex.



Great to see the boating regatta on the scenic Umiam Lake with participants from elite clubs from all over the country@AmitShah @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/1vSTOriAcE — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 3, 2022

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Meghalaya CM commended the organizers, noting that a water festival of such magnitude is being organized in the state for the first time.

The Indian Army and the government of Meghalaya as a part of the Khelo India programme, is also organizing the rowing and sailing event for the first time.



The event witnessed participation from elite pan India clubs along with other attractions such as local cultural expo, food fest, art and craft exhibition and water sports are some of the highlights of the water fest.