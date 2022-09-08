Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Hyderabad today i.e., on Thursday as invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has also invited Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari.

Every year, the Utsav Samiti invites one or the other chief guest on Ganesh Chaturthi, and this year the Samiti has invited the Assam CM.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of lord Ganesh. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is said that during these ten days of celebration, Lord Ganesha and his mother, Goddess Parvati, go to Earth and bestow their blessings on the populace. In pandals, temples, and houses, people worship Lord Ganesha.

Earlier, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday organized a bike ride in Tankbund, Secunderabad, to protest the Telangana government's decision to forbade Ganesh idols from being immersed in honour of Ganesh Chaturthi.