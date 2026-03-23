Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma begins second leg of ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ amid heavy rain

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 23 commenced the second leg of the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from his assembly constituency, Jalukbari, drawing large crowds despite incessant rainfall.

The rally began at Atal Udyan Park in western Guwahati and passed through Adabari Tinali, Pandu Port Road, Pandu Barabazar, Maligaon Chariali, Railway Hospital, and Gotanagar Basanti Puja Mandap. Sarma, atop a vehicle, personally greeted people along the route, even declining an umbrella offered by a supporter.

The four-day yatra will cover Sorbhog and Bhabanipur on March 24, Hojai, Lumding, and Nagaon on March 25, and Golakganj, Abhayapuri, Barpeta, and Bajali on March 26. The initiative is designed to take the party’s vision, achievements, and organisational goals directly to the people ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The first phase of the Yatra concluded on March 9, covering 34 Assembly constituencies across Assam. The campaign, which began on February 28 from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, is part of the BJP’s bid for a third consecutive term in the state.

Sarma had earlier announced that state-wide campaigning will officially begin from March 24, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other national leaders expected to campaign from March 28. Filing of nomination papers concluded on Monday, with scrutiny scheduled for March 24 and the last date for withdrawal on March 26. Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with votes to be counted on May 4.