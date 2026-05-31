Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma briefs PM Modi on government's early progress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 30, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and briefed him on the initial progress of the newly formed NDA government in the state.

The meeting came weeks after Sarma was sworn in for a second consecutive term as chief minister on May 12. The current administration marks the NDA's third successive government in Assam.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Sarma called on Modi and discussed developments in the state following the formation of the new government.

After the meeting, the chief minister said he apprised the Prime Minister of the “headstart we are making in the NDA 3.0 Govt in Assam”. He also expressed gratitude for Modi's continued support to the state.

Sarma said he thanked the Prime Minister for his “unstinted support” and sought his continued blessings and guidance for the government's work in the years ahead.

The meeting is seen as part of ongoing consultations between the Centre and the Assam government as the state begins its new administrative term under the NDA.