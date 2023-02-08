Assam Trinamool Congress president, Ripun Bora, on February 8 said that the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is carrying out a drive against child marriage only for cheap popularity and to remain in media.

He alleged that the Assam government is misusing the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in the state.

''Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in Assam is misused by the Assam government and more particularly by the Chief Minister of Assam. He is not sincere about implementing the act. He did this to just create some stunts for cheap popularity and to remain in media and randomly the Chief Minister is implementing this act,'' he said in a video post.

Bora further said that as per Child Marriage Act, FIR has to be filed first by the victim or by family members of the victim, adding, '' However, in this case, no FIR has been filed. Only on the basis of police FIR thousand have been apprehended''.

He said that the Assam CM is implementing the act without creating awareness in the state.

''Assam is a very backward state and most of the people in the village are still illiterate and they are not aware of this act. So, before implementing this act, the government should have taken massive awareness programmes to spread awareness about the same. However, it was neglected,'' Bora said.

While slamming the Assam CM, Bora asked why no actions were taken against child marriage for 17 years without realizing the fact that the incumbent BJP government came into power in 2016.

''17 years have gone by from 2006 to 2023. Why the government was sleeping for 17 years? No actions were taken against child marriage and suddenly from February 2, the state government started its crackdown on child marriage and arrested several people,'' he asked in the video.

He also termed the Assam government's action against child marriage a violation of human rights.

''It's a total violation of Human Rights and abuse of law. We strongly condemn it. We request the intervention of Guwahati High Court to protect the law and to give justice to the people,'' he concluded.

Also read: Assam: Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi seeks financial aid for wives of arrestees in child marriage case