Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today chaired a meeting on the issue of road safety. CM Sarma chaired the meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and District Transport Officers while deliberating on ways to reduce road accidents.

Various means were debated and discussed on means to control the traffic and avoid accidents, especially in festive occasions when incidents of traffic violations and accidents tend to spike.

The Assam Chief Minister instructed the officials present at the meeting to strictly enforce safety laws & enhance awareness drives especially during the festive season.

Noteworthy here is that Guwahati witnesses huge rush in the festive seasons of Durga Puja and Diwali. With this also comes in a spike in incidents of traffic violation and road accidents.

Earlier today Guwahati DCP Traffic Jayanta Sarathi Borah has said that the police has activated the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras in the city. With this, the physical involvement of police personnel on the roads of Guwahati will cease and instead traffic violators will receive an SMS showing their e-challans in their mobile phones within a span of 24 hours.