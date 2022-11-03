The all-important SPs' conference chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concluded after 14 long hours, past midnight on November 3.

In the meeting held with the SPs of all the districts of Assam, the Chief Minister along with the top brass of the police department discussed the strategy of PFI operatives in the state, combating organised crime, hike in conviction rate and cooperation between public and the police.

Taking to his Twitter handle Assam Chief Minister wrote, "Had a 14-hour-long marathon meeting (from 10:30 am to 1:15 am) with DCs & SPs at AACS where we discussed various ways to bring governance closer to the public with enhanced welfare initiatives and measures required to further reform the law and order mechanism of the state."

Had a 14-hour-long marathon meeting (from 10:30 am to 1:15 am) with DCs & SPs at AACS where we discussed various ways to bring governance closer to the public with enhanced welfare initiatives and measures required to further reform the law and order mechanism of the state. pic.twitter.com/xnMNaWnnwD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 2, 2022

A discussion was also held on the success rate of Assam's war on drugs which will continue in the coming days.

The conference also discussed how to attract more youths to join the police force.

Meanwhile, the CM also announced that the next SPs meeting will be held after 6 months in Bongaigaon, Assam.

Speaking to the media Assam's chief minister said, "We discussed the PFIs strategy and how the government can combat the organised crime and hike in conviction rate and co-operation between public and the police".

"Reports have come from various police stations on the misunderstanding between the public and the police and also presented a case study on how several districts have helped solve cases related to drug peddling," the CM added.

Further DGP Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta announced that the police would soon be taking measures to suspend officials found in a drunken state or disobeying in the line of duty and said to resolve over 1 lakh pending cases in a time frame of three years.

DGP Assam also informed that over a thousand residential quarters will be built and 20 new police reserves will also be set up.

"We have discussed the progress report of our previous assignments which was a round 360-degree assessment."