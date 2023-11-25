Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 25 chaired a meeting with officials from the Finance and various other departments to meticulously assess the expenditures across different sectors.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the punctual submission of utilization certificates for ongoing projects under the Economic Assistance Package (EAP), State Own Priority Development (SOPD), and other crucial initiatives.

In a separate meeting with officials from the Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Department, CM Sarma reviewed the progress of the CM Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan Scheme.

During the session, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the training programs for selected candidates, highlighting the urgency of skill development to foster a robust startup ecosystem in the state. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretaries Shri Ravi Kota and Shri Samir K Sinha, along with IAS Officer, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Assam, and other key officials.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his optimism, stating, "Going by the initial response, this scheme will be a game-changer for Assam’s startup ecosystem." He noted that two-thirds of the applicants hail from backward classes, tribal communities, and other underprivileged sections of society, indicating a commendable stride towards social inclusivity.