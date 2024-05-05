Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on May 4.

The chief minister denounced the attack and asserted that the culprits will be punished.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “I vehemently denounce the cowardly assault on the IAF convoy in Poonch by terrorists, resulting in injuries to four courageous Air Force personnel. Wishing them a swift and complete recovery. Those responsible for this atrocious act will face the full force of justice.”

At least one soldier was killed while five others were injured when a vehicle convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) came under heavy firing from terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to ANI citing officials, a search operation was immediately carried out to track the terrorists. Security forces have laid down nakas and checking is going on in the area.

Meanwhile, the number of casualties is expected to increase in the terrorist attack.

The officials from the security forces informed that the attack took place when the IAF convoy was moving towards Sanai Top in the district’s Surankote area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar, the officials added.