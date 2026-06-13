Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma condoles death of five IAF personnel in Jorhat AN-32 crash

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, June 13, expressed condolences over the death of five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in the tragic AN-32 aircraft crash at Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam.

In a statement posted on X, the Chief Minister said the loss of the Air Force personnel was deeply painful and conveyed solidarity with their families during the difficult period.

CM Sarma said he was pained by the loss of five “brave Air Warriors” and identified the deceased as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

Describing their deaths in the line of duty as deeply unfortunate, the Chief Minister extended condolences on behalf of the people of Assam and offered thoughts and prayers to the bereaved families.

He further stated that the Government of Assam is in touch with the concerned authorities and remains prepared to extend all necessary support and assistance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the accident and paid tribute to the deceased personnel.

In his message, Singh said he was deeply anguished by the loss of the five Air Warriors in the AN-32 accident in Jorhat and noted that they had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Defence Minister stated that their courage and service to the nation would always be remembered with pride and gratitude. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and said the nation stands firmly with them in this hour of grief.

The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft widely operated by the Indian Air Force for logistics, cargo movement and operational support missions. The aircraft has been extensively deployed across varied terrains, including remote and high-altitude regions of the country.