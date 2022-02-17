MUMBAI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma conferred the "Assam Baibhav", the State's highest civilian award to eminent industrialist and Tata Trust's Chairman Ratan Naval Tata at a function held in Taj Wellington Mews, Koloba, Mumbai on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Had the privilege to honour @tatatrusts Chairman Shri Ratan Naval Tata with ‘Assam Baibhav’, our State’s highest civilian award,at Mumbai today.”

“The visionary industrialist & philanthropist has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam,” he added.