Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr Anima Choudhury and Mukul Rabha on being conferred with this year's prestigious Silpi Award.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister also congratulated the recipients of various other awards announced by the Government of Assam.

“These recognitions celebrate the invaluable contributions of the awardees to Assam's rich socio-cultural landscape,” Sarma stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to honouring individuals who have significantly impacted the state’s heritage and culture.



Also Read: Assam launches first phase of 'Gunotsav 2025' to evaluate 14.11 lakh students

Earlier on January 5, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah revealed that playback singer Anima Choudhury and folk singer Mukul Rabha will receive this year's Silpi Award. The announcement came alongside news of other significant cultural recognitions.

"This year's Silpi Award will be conferred on playback singer Anima Choudhury and folk singer Mukul Rabha," Borah said. He also announced that actress Reba Phukan will receive the Nat Surya Phani Sharma Award 2024, while actress Hira Neog will be honoured with the Sahityasarjya Atul Chandra Hazarika Award. The Bhimbor Deori Award will go to social worker Jaleswar Brahma.

The Silpi Award is a distinguished accolade that acknowledges exceptional talent and dedication in the field of art, culture, and societal enrichment, and the announcement has been met with widespread acclaim across the state.