Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 24th, 2023, Jagiroad, Morigaon district, inaugurated five projects in a major developmental push in Jagiroad, Morigaon totaling Rs. 114.17 crore.

Among these projects was a cycle track developed around the bank of Taranga Beel at a cost of Rs 9.56 crore. This initiative aligns with the national Fit India movement, encouraging residents to engage in cycling as a form of fitness and sustainable transportation.

The inauguration of the cycle track is part of a broader effort by the Chief Minister to enhance public infrastructure within the region. The other projects included a railway overbridge, an Inspection Bungalow, a sports association auditorium, a Multi-Utility Building, and various other community-centric facilities. These developments reflect the government's commitment to improving the quality of life for its citizens and fostering a culture of health and well-being through the promotion of physical activities like cycling.

The cycle track is expected to be a valuable addition to Jagiroad, providing a safe and dedicated space for cycling enthusiasts and promoting eco-friendly modes of transportation.

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