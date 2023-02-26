Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the Udalguri encounter on February 25, stating that the deceased was not innocent. The encounter has been controversial, with many questioning its legitimacy.

"There was an encounter with the police and even police personnel were injured in the encounter. If anybody thinks it's a fake encounter, I can conduct an inquiry on it. But as far as I know about the incident, police personnel were injured and there are many cases registered against the victim killed in the encounter. So how can you say that the person killed in the encounter is innocent?" said Sarma.

The Chief Minister also clarified that he was not aware of any fake encounter and added that the encounter was not fake. The police had claimed that the deceased had opened fire at them.

The encounter took place in Udalguri district of Assam on February 24. The deceased has been identified as Dimbeswar Musahary , a resident of Baksa district. The incident has sparked outrage among the public, with many demanding an investigation into the matter.

Earlier on February 25, mystery shrouded the death of a person who was shot dead in Assam’s Udalguri district during police firing as a suspected robber.

As per reports, the deceased person was identified as Kenaram Boro. But after revelations made by the deceased person’s wife, it has come to light that it was her husband, identified as Dimbeswar Musahary who was shot dead.

Dimbeswar’s wife said, “The person who was shot dead yesterday was my husband. Kenaram Boro had come to our house and took my husband away on February 23. After some time I got the information that he was dead. My husband's body was buried by Kenaram’s family members.”

She demanded her husband’s body to be brought back to her home.

On February 24, an incident of a robber being shot was reported at Daifang Khuti under the Rowta police station. The dreaded criminal was identified as Kenaram Boro.

According to police, the hardcore robber was shot and killed during an exchange of firing between a police team and the robber.

Two policemen also sustained bullet injuries in the incident. The police recovered one pistol and live cartridges from the spot.

However, the claims made by the deceased person’s wife suggest that the entire incident has been falsely portrayed.

Meanwhile, the victim family has reached out to the police and administration seeking justice.