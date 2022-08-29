In the latest war-of-words that has ensued on Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday demanded five capitals for India, one in every zone.

“Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who's by now in the habit of mocking other states, I'm of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states. Can we have 5 Capitals of India, one in every zone?”, Chief Minister wrote in a Twitter post.

Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who's by now in habit of mocking at other states, I'm of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states. Can we have 5 Capitals of India, one in every zone? 1/3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2022

In a recent tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his engagement on Twitter with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, wrote that Kejriwal is now in a habit of mocking other states and further wrote that Delhi does not have huge wealth at their disposal vis a vis Northeast and states from East.

This will ensure, govts like Delhi do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis a vis North East and states from East. And of of course what we've been doing in health, education, communication with blessings of our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji was unheard of in last 75 years. 2/3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2022

Sarma, while speaking to the media, took a dig at Kejriwal and said that a leader who was in the fray against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi is now challenging Himanta Biswa Sarma and that in itself is an interesting development.

“Finally, after seven decades of denial and negligence, the process of mainstreaming of the North East started in 2014 by Hon PM, and the pace of progress is unrelenting." CM Sarma continued in another tweet. "We do not need sympathy & ridicule, we need what's due to us—respect, resources, and regeneration".