Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP's co-in-charge for Jharkhand, visited the family of a candidate who tragically died during the physical efficiency test for the Jharkhand excise constable recruitment exam.

Sarma termed the incident as 'unfortunate' and called for an investigation to uncover the truth.

'What happened is very unfortunate,' Sarma stated. 'The candidate was admitted to the hospital and placed on oxygen support. However, his sister claims there was no oxygen in the cylinder. The truth will be revealed only after the investigation. I urge Chief Minister Hemant Soren to offer a job to the victim's elder brother.'



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Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also criticised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the deaths of twelve candidates during the physical efficiency test. 'The youth of Jharkhand will not forgive the JMM government,' Chouhan said. He further alleged that the recruitment drive, where candidates were made to run 10 km, was a ploy for vote bank politics and led to the deaths of twelve youths.

In response, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expressed his condolences and directed an immediate review of the rules established by the previous government. He also instructed changes to ensure safer recruitment practices in the future. On social media platform X, Soren said, 'Johar friends, the untimely death of the participants during the race for the recruitment of excise constable is sad and heartbreaking.'

He called for urgent revisions to recruitment guidelines to prevent such tragedies in the future.