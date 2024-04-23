Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has refuted claims of discussions with the central government regarding the relocation of Chakma and Hajong refugees to Assam. Sarma's statement follows Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks suggesting talks to relocate these refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam post the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Addressing reporters during a poll campaign meeting, Sarma dismissed Rijiju's statements, asserting that the Government of India had not engaged in any such discussions with Assam authorities. He attributed Rijiju's remarks to the political dynamics in Arunachal Pradesh and expressed uncertainty about the veracity of the claims.

Furthermore, Sarma emphasized that no land was available in Assam for resettling the refugees, underlining logistical challenges in accommodating them. He affirmed that neither representatives from the Chakma nor Hajong communities nor the central government had approached him on the matter, pledging to address the issue with Rijiju post-elections.

Rijiju, seeking re-election from Arunachal Pradesh, had previously stated that the CAA had closed doors for citizenship to foreigners or refugees in his state, signaling intentions to relocate Chakma and Hajong refugees. He mentioned discussions with Assam authorities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding resettlement efforts, citing resistance from local residents.

Chakma and Hajong refugees, predominantly Buddhists and Hindus, respectively, have resided in Arunachal Pradesh since the 1960s, fleeing religious persecution in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Despite legal directives for their citizenship, the Arunachal Pradesh government has resisted granting them permanent resident certificates, sparking controversy and legal disputes.