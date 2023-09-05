Commending on the exceptional work and contributions made by the teachers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 5 directed all district commissioners to felicitate state awardee teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Additionally, a government official will honour the teacher by presenting a Gamosha and hand over a letter written by the chief minister.

The nation is celebrating Teachers' Day which falls on September 5 and marks Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary.

Teachers' day is celebrated with much pomp across the globe. While World Teachers' Day falls on October 5 globally, India marks the day on September 5.

Teacher's Day celebrates teachers and their exceptional contribution in the field of education and imparting knowledge while additionally teaching life skills to children.

It is an occasion to show one's appreciation for the impact the teachers have in your life or their valuable contributions and sacrifices to a particular field or community.