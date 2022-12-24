Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken strong exception to a letter issued recently by an SP of the Assam Police Special Branch seeking key information on religious conversion and numbers of churches in the state, among others.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Sarma disassociated himself from the letter and said neither was he informed about the content of the letter, nor was it discussed at a government forum.

"I got a copy of that letter yesterday, I think we should not ask for such kind of information-like how many churches in Assam...I completely disassociate myself from the letter from the SP as the letter is wholly unwarranted"

The CM asserted that with such sensitive information, this might hurt the sentiments of a particular religious community and should avoid such kind of information and said that it was never discussed in any government forums.

"I don't know in what context the SP has issued that letter but have asked the DGP to enquire into the matter and take corrective measures."

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Further CM Sarma pointed out that such letters will only hurt the religious sentiments of the people, thereby making it clear that the state government is to ensure peace and harmony among the people of the different religious communities.

CM Sarma informed that the Assam DGP is already enquiring into the matter.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Assam, all people want to leave in peace and harmony and do not want to offend the religious sentiments of the people of any community.

Further replying to a question on police action on the crackdown on illegal conversion in the state, to this the chief minister said, "There is a distinction between forceful conversion and converted willingly..in Assam we don't have any law to regulate conversion as of now...so I don't think where the letter was originated and that too at the level of an SP."

Sarma said that normally such letters come from the Home Department or DGP if at all the government wants to issue such letters, however, the said letter has come from the table of a Superintendent of Police (SP) special branch.