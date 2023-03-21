Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke out against the BBC documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question,' which features the Gujarat riots of 2002. Speaking at the Assembly, the Chief Minister stated that all allegations made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the documentary are false.

The Assam Vidhan Sabha expressed concerns about the propaganda documentary published by the BBC. CM Sarma also commented on the timing of the documentary's release, stating that it was published when the G20 delegations came to Assam, and more than five meetings were fixed to be held in the state.

Speaking about India's vaccination drive, the Chief Minister acknowledged that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 130 crore Indian people were vaccinated. He also stated that the G20 event being held in India is not just a proud moment for Modi, but for the entire country.

Sarma questioned the BBC's coverage of India's history, including the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and asked if they criticized the British government when Kanaklata was murdered in Assam, or when Tileswari Barua of Dhekiajuli was shot and killed. He also pointed out that a few days prior, India was in 11th place in the GDP growth rate, which is a proud moment not just for Modi, but for the entire country.

The Chief Minister expressed his disbelief at how the BBC could defame the Prime Minister of India after the Supreme Court gave him a clean chit. He noted that before 2002, people might have had many opinions and observations about the PM, but since the Supreme Court verdict has already come in favor of the Prime Minister, how could the BBC make such a documentary and publish it in India?

In January, the BBC released a documentary film titled 'India: The Modi Question,' which features the Gujarat riots of 2002. The film caused controversy for alluding to PM Modi's role in the riots while disregarding the Supreme Court's clean chit to Narendra Modi. The Assam CM's statement is just one of many voices in the ongoing discussion about the documentary and its claims.