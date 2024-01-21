In a move towards ensuring the well-being of the citizens of Mazbat, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spearheaded the distribution of 37,737 ration cards during a noteworthy event in Mazbat in Udalguri.

The ration cards will grant beneficiaries access to essential provisions, including 5 kg of free rice, Rs 5 lakh for medical treatments under Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Asom and free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Amidst the distribution ceremony, Chief Minister Sarma addressed the pressing issue of water-logging in Mazbat town. He directed the administration to take immediate and effective steps to mitigate this problem, ensuring a more comfortable living environment for the residents.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for the construction of a District Stadium at Udalguri, furthering sports infrastructure in the region. Additionally, he assured the protection of land rights for the people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), emphasizing the government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of the local population.