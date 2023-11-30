Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes scooters to 35,770 meritorious students under Pragyan Bharati Scheme
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 30 distributed scooters to 35,770 meritorious students under Pragyan Bharati Scheme in a ceremony held at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, Guwahati.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 30 distributed scooters to 35,770 meritorious students under Pragyan Bharati Scheme in a ceremony held at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, Guwahati.
The scooters were distributed to first division girl and boy students securing 75 per cent and above in Class 12 examination.
A total of 35,770 student beneficiaries have been provided with the scooters under the scheme at a total budget of Rs 25,954.29 lakh.
The chief minister of Assam while speaking to the students said, "I urge all to create a personality inculcating a free spirit with thinking that can bring in a positive change in the society. One shouldn't forget the freedom provided by their parents. I urge all the students not to forget their aim. Because if one forgets its target then their life turns incomplete".
CM Sarma added that the age group between 18-25 is a sensitive period where students usually get diverted or distracted from their path. One should maintain a good friendship and be in the company of good people who does not force them to get diverted from their aim.
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