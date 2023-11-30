Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 30 distributed scooters to 35,770 meritorious students under Pragyan Bharati Scheme in a ceremony held at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, Guwahati.

The scooters were distributed to first division girl and boy students securing 75 per cent and above in Class 12 examination.

A total of 35,770 student beneficiaries have been provided with the scooters under the scheme at a total budget of Rs 25,954.29 lakh.

The chief minister of Assam while speaking to the students said, "I urge all to create a personality inculcating a free spirit with thinking that can bring in a positive change in the society. One shouldn't forget the freedom provided by their parents. I urge all the students not to forget their aim. Because if one forgets its target then their life turns incomplete".

CM Sarma added that the age group between 18-25 is a sensitive period where students usually get diverted or distracted from their path. One should maintain a good friendship and be in the company of good people who does not force them to get diverted from their aim.

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