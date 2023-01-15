A popular figure in the political arena as well as among the masses, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has found an unlikely group of winged companions who is liking his presence on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu.

Driving to the state zoo in Guwahati all by himself, CM Sarma paid a visit to the zoo on January 15 and spent some quality time with the inmates inside the zoo.

From mynah to exotic parrots, all seemed to be enjoying CM Sarma’s company as few even flew and sat on his shoulders.

Visuals of CM Sarma having a special rendezvous with the zoo birds while he was feeding them were being shared on social media.

While the state is drenched in Magh Bihu festivities, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s unlikely visit to the zoo on the occasion of Bihu celebrations has warmed the hearts of netizens with many appreciating his gesture.

A new zoo will be built in the Dibrugarh district, according to an announcement made on Sunday by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma stated that the zoo will have trains and battery-powered vehicles when touring the Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden with a group of G20 observers.

Special considerations will be given to senior citizens, he stated. The zoo will contain bamboo parks and different kinds of trees.

He added that special precautions had been taken, and concern had been given to the comfort of the animals.

Additionally, he said that anyone who chooses to cover an animal's costs may do so.

CM Sarma emphasised that modern zoos lack the natural setting as they once did.

“There are numerous ways to make our zoo appealing and attractive to draw visitors,” CM Sarma remarked.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma announced that the state would host at least five G20 summit meetings.