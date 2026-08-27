Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses solidarity with Nepal after deadly flash floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concern over the devastating flash floods in Nepal that have killed at least 165 people and left several others missing.

The floods, triggered by an avalanche on the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi river, caused widespread destruction across three districts on Wednesday. People, security personnel and foreign tourists were among those reported missing.

"Deeply concerned by the devastating floods in Nepal and the loss and hardship they have caused," Sarma said in a post on X.

He also prayed for the safety of those affected and for a swift return to normalcy.

"The people of Assam stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Nepal during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected," the chief minister said.

According to the Nepal Police, the death toll rose to 162 after the flash floods swept through areas along the Bhotekoshi River.

The disaster began after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary. Floodwaters first hit Timure, near Nepal's border with China, and the Rasuwagadhi area before wreaking havoc across the region.