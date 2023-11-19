Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended Chhath Puja greetings to the people of the state on November 19.

Taking to platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma wrote in Hindi which translates to,"Happy Chhath Puja! Today, as we offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting sun, the lively preparations for Chhath Prasad begin. From sugarcane to thekua, dry fruits to fruits, the diversity of items symbolizes the richness of our culture.

May this day be filled with spiritual harmony and joy for all".

Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to Lord Surya, the God of energy, and Chhathi Maiya, is celebrated in regions of Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal. The festival, also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, involves women observing a rigorous fast and offering prayers for the well-being and prosperity of their families and children. Preparations for Chhath begin a day after Diwali, with devotees adhering to a Satvik diet and maintaining utmost hygiene.

The festival falls on the sixth day of the month of Kartik. During the puja, devotees offer Argya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, chanting mantras from the Rig Veda texts. It is believed that Vedic era sages performed Chhath Puja, exposing themselves to direct sunlight to gain energy from the sun's rays.

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