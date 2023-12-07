Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to the members of the gallant Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

"वीर जवान अमर रहे The Veer Yoddhas and Veer Naris of the country have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Maa Bharti over the years. Commemorating their indomitable courage and invaluable service, we pay tributes to the valiant personnel on #ArmedForcesFlagDay and stand in support of their kith and kin", wrote CM Sarma on X.

Armed Forces Day is commemorated annually on December 7. The historical roots of Armed Forces Flag Day trace back to August 28, 1949, when it was declared a day of remembrance and fundraising by the Ministry of Defence. This initiative urges citizens to participate by buying badges and stickers. The funds raised are intended to improve the lives of our armed forces personnel.

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