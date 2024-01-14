Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a jubilant Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu and Uttarayan greetings to the people of the nation.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "These harvest celebrations beautifully reflect our cultural reverence for Mother Nature. May the spirit of these festivals foster love and harmony across our nation. Sending my best wishes to all for a radiant and prosperous future! 🌾🌞

Wishing everyone a jubilant Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Uttarayan!



These harvest celebrations beautifully reflect our cultural reverence for Mother Nature. May the spirit of these festivals foster love and harmony across our nation. Sending my best wishes to all for a… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 14, 2024

India is immersed in a vibrant tapestry of cultural festivities as it celebrates a quartet of harvest festivals: Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Uttarayan and Magh Bihu. Each festival, deeply rooted in tradition and agricultural practices, marks the transition from winter to longer, warmer days ahead.

Makar Sankranti, a pan-Indian solar festival, venerates the Sun God, Surya, as it signifies the sun's northward journey into the zodiac sign of Capricorn. This day is marked by taking holy dips in rivers, flying kites, and sharing sweets made from sesame and jaggery, symbolizing unity and joy. In different regions, it takes on various names such as Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and Magh Bihu in Assam, each with its own local customs and culinary delights.

Lohri, primarily celebrated in Punjab, heralds the end of winter with a night of bonfires, dance, and music. People gather around the fire, offering sweets and performing the Lohri Fire Puja. Traditional dishes like Sarso da Saag and Makke di Roti are savored, and the festival is seen as incomplete without them.

Pongal, a four-day festival in Tamil Nadu, begins with Bhogi Pongal, where old items are discarded in a symbolic fire. The second day, Surya Pongal, involves cooking the Pongal dish outdoors as an offering to the Sun God. The third day, Mattu Pongal, honors cattle, while the fourth day, Kaanum Pongal, is for visiting friends and family to express gratitude.

Magh Bihu in Assam is synonymous with community feasts and traditional games. On Uruka, the eve of Magh Bihu, people stay up all night around bonfires, engaging in singing and dancing. The main day of Magh Bihu sees early morning baths, playing of indigenous games, and distribution of rice cakes.

As the sun rises on January 14th, the entire nation comes alive with the spirit of these festivals, each reflecting the rich agricultural heritage and the joyous rhythms of life that continue to bind communities across India in celebration and thanksgiving.