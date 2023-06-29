Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 29 greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and said the festival epitomizes peace and brotherhood.

Taking to Twitter CM Sarma wrote, “Wishing a happy #EidAlAdha2023 to all. May the spirit of peace and brotherhood guide everyone. #EidMubarak”

Wishing a happy #EidAlAdha2023 to all.



May the spirit of peace and brotherhood guide everyone.#EidMubarak — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2023

Eid-al-Adha which is also known as Bakrid, is being celebrated with full zeal and zest across the state of Assam including other parts of the country.

Bakrid is a 'festival of Qurbani' and holds a significance for Muslim people across the globe. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Thousands of people in different places of Assam have gathered together to participate in mass prayers at the mosque, Eidgah Maidan this morning.

On the occasion, sweets along with gifts were also distributed among the people. A festive atmosphere prevailed at various localities as men and children draped in traditional attire came out in the streets. Religious sermons were also delivered on the occasion for peace and harmony.

It is also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice or the Greater Eid. This celebration revolves around when Allah appeared to Ibrahim in a dream and asked him to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as a sign of his faith.

It is one of the two main festivals celebrated by the Muslim community.