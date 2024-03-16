Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, unveiled a significant development, asserting that the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, holds the key to unlocking the biometrics of approximately 27 lakh individuals in the state. These biometrics had been frozen during the extensive National Register of Citizens (NRC) updating process, leaving them unable to access Aadhaar cards.

''I will discuss the process with All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other stakeholders and hopefully, a solution will be reached soon after the elections'', said the CM at a press conference at Guwahati on Friday. He further emphasized the newfound clarity brought forth by the CAA implementation, paving the way for a solution to this long standing issue.

This promising development offers hope to thousands of individuals facing bureaucratic hurdles, for a potential resolution on the horizon. As Assam navigates this critical juncture, anticipation mounts for a collaborative and effective approach towards unlocking these biometrics, ensuring access to essential services and fostering inclusivity within the state.