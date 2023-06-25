Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 25, felicitated some of the 'Senanis' at Srimanta Sanakrdev Kalashetra in Guwahati.

During the felicitation programme, the Assam government also transferred Rs 15,000 each to 91 'Senanis'.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma termed the Emergency of 1975 as the darkest chapter in India's history.

''The struggle led by Jay Prakash Narayan ji not only defeated the 1975 emergency but also built such resistance to an anti-democratic mindset among the people that no Prime Minister will ever commit the same mistake that Smt. Indira Gandhi had made,'' he said.

He further said that the Emergency was a blatant assault on democracy where fundamental rights were curbed and suppressed.

Sarma also announced that if any of the jailed Senanis are not alive, then their kin or spouse will receive the pension.

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