Assam Chief Minister on December 20 granted one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to 8562 priests and namghorias at Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

The government spent a total of 8,56,20,000 crore.

This comes after the Assam Cabinet on November 5 had decided to provide a one-time financial grant to temple priests and Namghorias of the state.

The financial grant was provided to those temple priests and Namghorias who faced difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the cabinet’s decision, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta had said that the government will open an online portal for registration.

“The cabinet approved Assam Migrant Workers’ Food Security Scheme will provide dry ration to Covid-19 affected migrant workers. Under the scheme, the migrant workers will get rice, dal, mustard oil, and salt”, Keshab Mahanta had said.

“District administrations will distribute dry ration based on the data of migrant workers available on the e-SHRAM portal and other available resources”, he added.

He further said that the district administrations would distribute dry ration based on the data of migrant workers available on the e-SHRAM portal and other available resources.

Also read: Assam: Transgenders harass people in the name of begging money, says MLA Mrinal Saikia