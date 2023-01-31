Assam is observing the religious festival of the Ahom community, Me-Dam-Me-Phi today on January 31. People especially from the Ahom community will be offering tributes to their ancestors as part of the celebrations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi.

“টাই-আহোমসকলৰ পৱিত্ৰ মে-ডাম-মে-ফীৰ দিনটোত পূৰ্বপুৰুষক গভীৰ শ্ৰদ্ধাৰে স্মৰণ কৰিলোঁ৷ এই বিশেষ উৎসৱে সকলোকে শান্তি-সম্প্ৰীতিৰে উজ্জীৱিত কৰি ৰাখক, সেয়াই আন্তৰিকতাৰে কামনা কৰিলোঁ৷”, tweeted CM Sarma.

The Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebration of the Ahoms is primarily about honoring their ancestors. The meaning of Me-Dam-Me-Phi is “Me means offerings," "Dam means ancestors," and "Phi means God."

Here is everything you need to know about Me-Dam-Me-Phi:

The Ahom Kings used to pray on this day for centuries to commemorate the victory over the enemy and prevent future danger. At Charaideo, for instance, all of the Ahom Gods have been worshipped by King Siu-huim-mong, King Gadhadhar Singha, King Pramatta Singha, and King Rajeswar Singha. Three Gods participated in the Me-dam-me-phi festival: Worship and offerings of gifts are made to Me Dam Me Phi, Dam Changphi, and Grihadam, the god of heaven.

From the 13th century on, Charaideo served as the Ahom dynasty's first permanent capital and served as the burial ground for its kings. Ahom's belief states that when an individual's immortal soul merges with the Supreme Being's soul, the ancestors soon become gods.





Also read : Assam CM along with cabinet ministers to attend Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrations across 12 districts on January 31