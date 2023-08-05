Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the much-awaited inauguration of the Maligaon Flyover will take place on August 28. The announcement comes as a relief for commuters in Guwahati who have been facing significant traffic congestion on the Bharalumukh-Jalukbari stretch of road due to ongoing construction works for the flyover.

The Chief Minister made this announcement during an event at Guwahati's Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, bringing joy to the residents of Maligaon and nearby areas who have been eagerly waiting for the flyover's opening.

The construction of the Maligaon Flyover has been plagued with challenges, including traffic snarls and accidents. Recently, two people were injured when an iron shuttering slab fell on their vehicle while passing underneath the under-construction flyover. Earlier, a video had surfaced on social media showing sparks falling on vehicles passing beneath the flyover during welding works, raising safety concerns.

In response to these incidents, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the construction site to assess progress and assure timely completion. He had pledged that the flyover would be inaugurated before the Durga Puja festival, and the scheduled inauguration date aligns with his commitment.

To avoid disruptions during the Ambubachi Mela, restrictions were imposed on night construction works between 10 PM and 5 AM at the site.