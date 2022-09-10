Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim at ITA Cultural Complex, Machkhowa, as a Guest of Honour.

The Chief Minister, speaking on the long and illustrious history of the country’s judicial system, lauded it for providing a robust foundation for the country’s democracy.

Sarma also stated that the judiciary has always played a key role in upholding the rule of law and maintaining the fine balance of power among the four pillars of our democracy.

This has ensured the fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens of this country remained intact, the Chief Minister added. “Our judiciary has not confined its powers in dispensing justice alone, he said, adding: “This hallowed institution has been a major catalyst in empowering our citizens to be well informed about their rights and also upholding them through its pronouncements.”

He also referred to the judiciary as the saviour of Indian democracy, stating that its landmark judgments on subjects such as “basic structure”, among others, saved the Constitution from losing its spirit.

CM Sarma also heaped praises on the judiciary for protecting the rights of Indian women, while at the same time upholding their dignity through landmark judgments on subjects like triple talaq, daughter’s right to property, etc.

Terming the judiciary, a great arbitrator, he said the landmark judgment in the Ram Janambhoomi case in 2019 addressed the claims of all stakeholders and settled this long-standing issue in the most remarkable and amicable manner

Correlating with the celebration, a national seminar on the subject “Role of Technology and in Facilitating Speedy Justice” was also held.

Attending the ceremony as one of the chief guests, along with Supreme Court Judge Surya Kant, Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju, the Chief Minister seemed impressed with the various items, such as a handwritten copy of the Constitution of India, robes, wigs of retired and past judges, litho machine, etc, at display in the museum.

Senior Judges of the Supreme Court Hrishikesh Roy and Sudhanshu Dhulia were also present as guests of honour at the event. Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court RM Chhaya played host to the invited dignitaries.