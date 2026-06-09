Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails release of 15 pygmy hogs into Manas National Park

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 9 lauded the release of 15 pygmy hogs into the wild at Manas National Park under the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme, describing it as a significant achievement in the state's ongoing wildlife conservation efforts.

Sharing his views through a post on X, the Chief Minister said the release marks another milestone in restoring Assam's fragile grassland ecosystems and protecting the endangered pygmy hog, one of the world's rarest wild pig species.

“A dash to freedom. The release of 15 pygmy hogs into the wild at Manas National Park under the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme marks another milestone in our efforts to restore fragile grassland ecosystems and protect one of the world's rarest wild pig,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister noted that the conservation initiative reflects Assam's commitment to preserving biodiversity and strengthening ecological balance through sustained wildlife protection measures.

The endangered Pygmy Hog is native to the grasslands of Assam and is regarded as the world's smallest and rarest wild pig species. Conservation programmes over the years have focused on breeding and reintroducing pygmy hogs into suitable natural habitats to ensure their survival.

Manas National Park has emerged as a key site for the species' recovery and reintroduction, with conservationists working to rebuild wild populations while simultaneously restoring critical grassland habitats.

Sarma's remarks come as Assam continues to highlight its conservation successes and efforts to protect endangered species through scientific wildlife management and habitat restoration programmes.