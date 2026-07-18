Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails Vikram-1 launch as milestone for India's private space sector

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 18 hailed the successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, describing it as a major milestone for the country's space industry and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Congratulating Skyroot Aerospace, the company behind the mission, Sarma said the achievement demonstrated the growing capabilities of Indian innovators and entrepreneurs.

"The launch of Vikram-1 represents a new pinnacle both for India's space industry and the limits of entrepreneurial possibilities. My compliments to the entire @SkyrootA team as they launch India's first private orbital launch vehicle," he said in a post on X.

Sarma said the mission reflected the progress made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that "the sky is not the limit, deep space is" for India's innovators, investors and entrepreneurs.

Vikram-1, a four-stage orbital launch vehicle standing seven storeys tall, successfully placed its primary technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed and Skyroot's SCOPE into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit during its maiden mission.

The rocket also carried a micro-art payload, an 18-carat gold rocket, and a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi bearing the message "Vande Mataram", along with postcards from engineers, scientists and Indian astronauts.

Highlighting the mission's technological significance, Sarma noted that Vikram-1 is India's first all-carbon composite orbital rocket powered by a 3D-printed engine. He said the launch would strengthen the country's private satellite launch capabilities while also testing technologies that could help address the growing challenge of space debris.

The chief minister also pointed out that the launch took place exactly 46 years after the historic flight of India's SLV-3, calling it a fitting tribute to generations of Indian scientists and engineers who laid the foundation for the country's space programme.