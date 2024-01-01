In a riveting start to the new year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X on January 1, presenting a comprehensive report card for the year 2023. The Chief Minister engaged with the media in an extensive interaction, highlighting the state's strides in various sectors.

Key Statistics: A government in action

Cabinet Decisions: Since 2021, 112 Cabinet Meetings have resulted in 1,513 decisions, with an impressive 90.5% implementation rate.

Departmental Meetings: 261 meetings since 2021, yielding 3,289 decisions.

District Visits: The Assam Cabinet undertook a commendable 1,945 district visits, reflecting a hands-on approach to governance.

Landmark Events of 2023: A Year to Remember

The year 2023 witnessed a series of noteworthy events, including Mega Bihu celebrations that set Guinness World Records. The Amrit Brikshya Andolan marked another significant achievement, establishing 10 Guinness World Records. Other cultural milestones included Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of Assam.

Towards global recognition: UNESCO Nomination of Charaideo Maidams

An important feather in Assam's cap was the UNESCO nomination of Charaideo Maidams, underlining the state's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan: A Beacon of Economic Progress

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan has made substantial strides, providing close to 1 lakh jobs and fostering economic self-reliance.

2023 Achievements: A Glimpse of Progress

The Chief Minister outlined a myriad of achievements in 2023, including:

- Enhanced Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)

- On-track implementation of the Ease of Doing Business

- Citizen-centric services

- Boost to road networks and critical infrastructure

- Effective policing for a secure state

- Mission Basundhara 2.0

- Emphasis on skill development and entrepreneurship

- Improved healthcare facilities

- Boost to urban development

- Prioritized agriculture and farmers' welfare

- Evolution of the tourism sector

- Enhanced access to water, power, and housing, ensuring a secure and stable state.