On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the national flag at the Veterinary College Field in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Monday.

Before this, the chief minister paid floral tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives while fighting for the nation at the Shraddhanjali Kanan in Guwahati.

Taking to Twitter CM Sarma wrote, “Our freedom heroes made huge sacrifices to bring back the glory of this great nation and free its citizens. We shall forever remain indebted to them. Paid my heartfelt tributes to the freedom martyrs at Shraddhanjali Kanan, Guwahati on 76th #IndependenceDay.”

Our freedom heroes made huge sacrifices to bring back the glory of this great nation and free its citizens. We shall forever remain indebted to them.



Paid my heartfelt tributes to the freedom martyrs at Shraddhanjali Kanan, Guwahati on 76th #IndependenceDay



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/uiI0qo9uWt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 15, 2022

CM Sarma also thanked all people of Assam to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign successful.

Meanwhile, Sarma greeted the nation early in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter he further wrote, “My heartiest greetings to citizens on #IndependenceDay2022. As we celebrate the spirit of Indianness and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, I take this opportunity to salute the valour of those who got us our independence. I also rejoice in the great strides we’ve made in the last 75 years.”