Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently visited the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) headquarters in Guwahati, where he discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The AGP, a key NDA ally and a member of the BJP-led Assam government, is preparing for the elections. During the meeting, Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP and its allies, predicting substantial victories.

He projected victory margins for various constituencies, including 2-2.5 lakh votes in Jorhat, 2.5-3 lakh in Barpeta, and 2.5 lakh in Kokrajhar. He also suggested that Congress leaders might join the BJP before the assembly elections and emphasized the importance of indigenous communities in Assam.

The Lok Sabha elections in Assam will be held in three phases, with polling on April 19, April 26, and May 7. Sarma expressed optimism for the BJP's performance, given its significant gains in previous elections.

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