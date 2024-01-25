Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 25 met a 13-member delegation of the pro-talks faction of ULFA, which is now disbanded at Lok Sewa Bhawan.

The meeting was held to discuss the issue of rehabilitation of its ex-cadres wherein CM Sarma assured the delegation of a proper mechanism of rehabilitation and expeditious implementation of the MoS signed.

Earlier on January 23, the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) formally announced its dissolution at a camp in Mangaldoi.



Also Read: Assam: ULFA's pro-talk faction officially dissolves, declares non-political entity 'Jatiya Vikas Parishad'

The decision among both leadership and members comes in adherence to an agreement inked on December 29 in Delhi, involving the central government, the Assam government, and ULFA.

Prominent leaders such as Arabinda Rajkhowa, Anup Chetia, Raju Baruah, Pranati Phukan, Sashadhar Choudhury, Pradeep Gogoi, Pranjit Saikia, and others were present during this historic moment.

The dissolution paves the way for a new chapter as the organization gives way to a non-political entity.

Anup Chetia, reflecting on the process of breaking the organization, expressed hope for dialogue with the government. He stated that the youth, though not restrained, are still drawn to ULFA, underlining the need for effective decision-making.