Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the Indian armed forces on Friday, marking the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War victory. In a tribute on social media, Sarma highlighted the valor and sacrifices of Indian soldiers who played a crucial role in repelling Pakistani forces during the 1999 conflict.

Sarma recalled the significant military operations, including Operation Vijay and Operation Safed Sagar, that led to the decisive defeat of Pakistan. "25 years ago, our brave soldiers culminated a long campaign to protect Maa Bharti from aggressors through Op Vijay and Op Safed Sagar. From Point 5140 to Batra Top and from Tiger Hill to Tololing Top, our brave men ensured a crushing defeat to Pakistan in the Kargil War," Sarma wrote on X.

He stated the nation's gratitude towards the armed forces, stating, "Today, as we commemorate 25 yrs of #KargilVijayDiwas, the entire nation bows in gratitude to our forces for their unmatched bravery and supreme sacrifice."