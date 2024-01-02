Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X on January 2 to announce a groundbreaking vision for the state's future, identifying eight key infrastructure projects as Iconic Projects for their potential transformative impact. The ambitious plan encompasses a diverse range of sectors, from healthcare and transportation to education and environmental conservation.

1. Redevelopment of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital:

Aiming to elevate healthcare standards, the redevelopment of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital is set to enhance medical facilities and services, catering to the growing healthcare needs of the state.

2. Flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati:

Addressing urban mobility challenges, a new flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati will streamline traffic flow, reducing congestion and improving connectivity in the heart of Guwahati.

3. Redevelopment of Nehru Stadium as International Football Stadium:

In a bid to promote sports and host international events, Nehru Stadium is poised for a transformation into a world-class football arena, creating opportunities for athletes and enthusiasts alike.

4. Natural History Museum & Animal Rescue Centre:

The establishment of a Natural History Museum and Animal Rescue Centre underscores Assam's commitment to wildlife conservation and education, providing a haven for endangered species and promoting environmental awareness.

5. Kanaklata University:

Dedicating resources to education, the creation of Kanaklata University is set to elevate the academic landscape, fostering innovation and knowledge dissemination across various disciplines.

6. Modernization of Assam State Zoo:

To enhance wildlife conservation efforts, the Assam State Zoo will undergo modernization, ensuring a conducive environment for diverse species and promoting biodiversity.

7. Revamping Roads - Asom Mala 2.0:

A comprehensive road infrastructure upgrade under Asom Mala 2.0 aims to revamp over 1,000 km of roads, fostering economic growth and improving connectivity across the state.

8. Construction of 1000 Etme 2.500 Upgradation to Two-Lane Camegawa:

Addressing crucial transportation needs, the construction and upgradation of 1,000 km of roads, including the strategic Etme 2.500 Two-Lane Camegawa, will enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visionary plan also includes the development of Deepor Beel Driveway Nirman.