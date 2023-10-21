Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in the state's Barak Valley region for a special visit to witness the Durga Puja festivities.

Earlier today, CM Sarma reached the Kumbhirgram Airport in Silchar in a special plane. From there, the Assam CM is currently enroute Hailakandi by road where he is slated to reach by 12:15 pm. The Assam Chief Minister is scheduled to visit a total of eleven Puja pandals in Hailakandi as part of his daylong trip.

As per schedule, the Assam Chief Minister will visit the puja pandals till 2:30 in the afternoon. After that he will head back to Silchar from Hailakandi at 3 pm.

Noteworthy is that over the past couple of years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made it a sort of tradition to visit the Barak Valley districts during the occasion of Durga Puja. During the previous two years, the Assam Chief Minister had visited Silchar and Karimganj during the Puja festivities and had visited local pandals and soaked in the festive atmosphere.

The three Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi are known for their major Durga Puja festivities.