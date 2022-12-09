As a part of his ongoing projects across the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 9 laid foundation stone of 14 projects worth Rs 1500 crore in Golaghat.

The Chief Minister also had open-sky lunch with female paddy cultivators at Rahdhola Pathar.

"Interacting with women harvesting paddy at Rahdhola Pathar in Golaghat district and having lunch with them was very inspirational. Our women not only support their families but also play a crucial role in economy.", CM sarma said in a tweet.

During his visit the Chief Minister also interacted with students at Hemo Prova Borbora Girls' College in Golaghat.

Speaking at the inaugural event in Golaghat, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "With the advertisement of 30,000 jobs in the month of January 30, 2023, the Assam government will complete its promise of providing 1 lakh jobs to the unemployed youths in reality."

CM Sarma remarked that the Assam government is mulling collaborating with TATA along with the state's Golaghat ITI, Girls Polytechnic, and Dhansiri ITI and make it into a centre of excellence.

Notably, the state government along with TATA technology has developed at least 72 ITIs in the state with new technology with 3D printing, Artificial Intelligence, the goverment has signed an MoU with a budget of Rs 3,500 crore.