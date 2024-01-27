Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 27 inaugurated the 30-bed Model Hospital in Sootea under Tezpur sub-division.

Built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the foundation stone for the hospital was laid in 2019 by CM Sarma who was then the state's health minister.

The hospital will ensure overall health and well-being of the people nearby.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also inaugurated the Tezpur Govt Law College, constructed at Rs 16 crore, in the Chakighat locality of Tezpur under the Sonitpur district.

He revealed plans for 10 more law colleges in the state and a state-of-the-art university at Gohpur in Biswanath district. An industrial centre is also set to be built on around 35 bighas of land around Chakighat.

Sarma expressed a desire to go on a bike ride after the completion of the state's tunnel route from Numaligarh to Golaghat, the Kaziranga Flyover Bridge, and the Dibrugarh to Majuli road.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Tea Tribes and Tribal Students' Hostel at Tyagbir Hem Barua College, Jamugurihat, costing Rs 88 lakh, which will aid tea tribes and tribal students in pursuing higher education. A 30-bed Sootea Model Hospital, costing Rs 6 crore, was also inaugurated by the chief minister, who had laid the foundation stone in 2019 when he was the Health Minister.

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